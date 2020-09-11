WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy To Defend Title Vs AJ Styles; Bayley To Address Banks Situation

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles will finally get what he has been asking for since weeks – a rematch with the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Hardy. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is also scheduled to appear on the show where she’ll reveal the reason why she betrayed and attacked Sasha Banks last week. Both the segments are aimed at giving a major bump to the ongoing storylines and WWE's ratings.

WWE SmackDown preview

According to fans, Jeff Hardy will retain his title and go on to start a feud with Sami Zayn. AJ Styles, on the other hand, could enter the title picture and go after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, some claim that because of Sami Zayn’s interruption, Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles could end in a No Contest and WWE could schedule a Triple-Threat match between the three superstars for upcoming Clash of Champions 2020 PPV.

Bayley, on the other, could slam Sasha Banks in her segment and blame her for their Tag-Team title loss. Even though there’s very little chance of Sasha Banks appearing on this week’s episode, fans believe that Bayley could call out her former friend and give a major bump to their feud. Sasha Banks could make a return in the future and continue her feud with Bayley which could go on till next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn come face-to-face

Last week, Sami Zayn made his way to the ring and asked the announcer to introduce him as the Intercontinental Champion. Jeff Hardy then entered and started slamming Sami Zayn before AJ Styles appeared and demanded a rematch from Jeff Hardy (the official IC Champion). A brawl ensued, with Zayn standing tall in the end to close the segment.

WWE SmackDown: Bayley betrays Sasha Banks

During the Women’s Tag-Team Championship rematch last week, Sasha Banks severely injured her knee while fighting champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Despite the pain, Sasha Banks delivered an incredible performance but The Golden Role Models lost the match via pinfall. After the match, Bayley blamed Banks for the loss and attacked her. The Blueprint then injured Sasha Banks' neck with a steel chair before the officials entered and stopped her. Sasha Banks was then taken to a medical facility where she’s currently being treated.

Image Source: WWE.com