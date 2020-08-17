Sonya Deville's Attempted Kidnapper Arrested After Breaking Into Her Home In Florida

On Sunday (Monday IST), a man was arrested for breaking in and attempting an armed kidnapping of WWE star Sonya Deville. Phillip A Thomas was arrested and charged with three felonies – attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated stalking. Thomas broke into Deville's home in Lutz, Florida.

Sonya Deville kidnapping: Man who broke into Sonya Deville's apartment arrested and charged

According to reports, Thomas is also being charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief and is currently being held without bond. The arrest was first revealed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office but did not give away the name of the homeowner. ESPN later confirmed the news through public records, which listed Sonya Deville as the owner, whose real name is Daria Berenato.

As per the police officers, Thomas had been planning to break into Deville's house and kidnap her for around eight months. Sheriff Chad Chronister stated that Thomas allegedly stalked Deville on social media for years. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's new statement revealed that Thomas entered Deville's home at 2:43 AM EST on Sunday after the WWE star went to bed. He reportedly entered her house through the sliding glass door in the back.

However, the alarm was triggered almost immediately after his forced entry. Deville then looked out of the window to see Thomas on her property. Deville was apparently with a guest when she left the house after spotting Thomas and called 911. As per the statement, Thomas was inside Deville's house when the officers arrived. He was carrying a "knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other personal items". They added that Thomas had cut a hole in the patio screen earlier, and stayed there for three to four hours before moving.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Chronister said in his statement. He added that it is frightening to imagine how the incident could have played out if Deville's alarm had not worked and alerted her. Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and arrested Thomas, who was "clearly on a mission to inflict harm". Thomas, 24, reportedly works at an Applebee's as per his jail records.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Sonya Deville addressed the incident on social media some hours later. She admitted that the situation was scary, but was glad everyone was safe at the end. Sonya Deville stars on WWE's SmackDown, which airs on Fox. She is also a part of the reality show 'Total Divas' which airs on E! network. A former MMA fighter, Deville joined WWE in 2015.

(Image credits: Sonya Deville Instagram)