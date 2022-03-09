'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Announces WWE WrestleMania 38 Comeback Opposite Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens chance to win the tag team title with Seth Rollins crashed after RK-Bro won the Tag Team Triple Threat match to win the belt. While Rollins was stunned over the loss, Kevin Owens later made a huge announcement and invited WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold to a special WWE WrestleMania 38 edition of The KO Show. Steve Austin has now responded to Kevin Owens invitation with WWE putting the video on social media.

WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin responds to Kevin Owens invitation

Steve Austin while responding to Kevin Owens invitation said, "19 years ago I wrestled my last match in WWE, after 3 rock bottoms, I lost the match. And for the last 19 years I have had to live with that defeat knowing my time is up. Kevin Owens I want to thank you…thank you for waking up something deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Every since you started running that mealy mouth of yours about the state of Texas, the Great State of Texas, you've had my attention. And why would you wanna do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons, One you’re one dumb son of a b****, an two, you’re fixing to get your ass kicked by Stone Cold Steve Ausitn. Whether you wanna call this a KO Show, a Match, a Fight, A Brawl…I will guarantee you this, in Dallas TX, is where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open on last can of whoop ass on you Kevin Owens. And thats the bottom line, because stone Cold Said so." - Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE WrestleMania 38 matches

The two-day WWE WrestleMania 38 promises to be an exciting event with fans getting the chance to witness some amazing matches. The most awaited match of the event will include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for both the WWE and Universal Championships, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Celebrities like Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee have also been booked for the show.