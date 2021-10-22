Stone Cold Steve Austin Bigger WWE Star Than Hulk Hogan: CM Punk Gives His Reasons

CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance back in August 2021, at the United Center in Chicago. Punk made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014. He was last seen in the ring as an active performer in early 2014 for WWE. In fact, the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble turned out to be his final on-screen appearance. Recently Punk revealed that he is not a fan of Hulk Hogan.

CM Punk was asked if he was the biggest wrestling star, and the current AEW wrestler made comparisons to Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan, saying that everyone is entitled to their own favourites and their opinions are subjective.

Speaking on Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Punk said:

"It's like the kids say, there is levels to this, and you don't know until you ascend to those levels. One of the things I've always hated about the wrestling business is it seems that people -- there are exceptions to the rule, some people are good about it -- there have always been people who have gotten to a certain level and they are almost taught, and the culture is fostered for them to believe that they need to make sure nobody else gets to that level. They don't want anyone to 'steal their spot.' Throwing my name in the hat with someone like Steve Austin, who arguably is the biggest star the business has ever seen. A lot of this is subjective."

Punk is not a fan of Hulk Hogan

Punk then went on to make his feelings about WWE's former champion Hulk Hogan clear, saying that his favourite is Steve Austin and not Hogan. He added that he wants to make everyone on the AEW roster as big as Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan.

"You can make the argument that Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin. Then you look at business periods and eras and box office receipts and all that other stuff. I think Hogan is a piece of sh*t, so obviously I'm like 'Steve Austin, yeah'. What it feels like, I don't have the words to describe. I know what I feel like is, I want to help everyone on the AEW roster f*cking get there."

(Image: AP)