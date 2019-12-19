Stone Cold Steve Austin Turns 54, Thanks Fans By Drinking Beer

On Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrated his 54th birthday. He posted a video on his Twitter account where he can be seen thanking his fans for wishing him. In the tweet, the Texas Rattlesnake can also be seen saying that he’s going to make his 54th year of life (and the year of 2019) a ‘badass year’. Fans can also see the former WWE champion drinking two cans of beers in his iconic style. Stone Cold Steve Austin earlier shared an old picture on Twitter where he can be seen celebrating with the WWE Universe.

MANY THANKS FOR ALL OF THE HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM EVERYONE!! MUCH APPRECIATED AND I AM GOING TO MAKE 54 AND 2019 A BAD ASS YEAR.



AND THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE CAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO! pic.twitter.com/vQFCDe9EGG — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 19, 2018

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WWE legacy

Stone Cold is considered to be one of the biggest wrestlers in WWE history. According to WWE itself, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rivalry with The Rock is still the greatest rivalry the WWE universe has ever seen. The two biggest superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era were destined to clash at WrestleMania. Their rivalry was so big that they showcased three main events at WrestleMania. No one has done that till now. Stone Cold's last in-ring appearance was a few months ago, where the Texas Rattlesnake surprised WWE Universe by delivering a stunner to AJ Styles.

Goldberg calls Stone Cold Steve Austin his idol

Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently busy with his show The Broken Skull Sessions where he can be seen interviewing WWE legends. Recently, Stone Cold interviewed Goldberg. The former WCW and WWE Champion revealed that he always admired Stone Cold and always wanted to face him in the WWE ring. Goldberg also called Steve Austin his ‘idol’ and said that he loves talking to him.

