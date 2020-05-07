AJ Styles Reveals He's Not A Fan Of Drew McIntyre, "If He Gets Hurt, I Would Be Happy"

After returning to WWE this week, AJ Styles appeared on WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. While talking about the Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins feud, AJ Styles revealed his hatred towards the WWE Champion. AJ Styles said that he respects Drew McIntyre as a champion, but he doesn’t like him. AJ Styles even said that he will be happy if Drew McIntyre brakes his ‘ankle tomorrow’.

“I don’t like him. I respect him, there is some respect there for what he does in the ring [but] I don’t necessarily like the guy. If he broke his ankle tomorrow, I would be a happy camper,” said AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles returns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre destroys Seth Rollins: WWE News

AJ Styles praises Drew McIntyre’s performances

However, AJ Styles praised Drew McIntyre’s recent performances and said that McIntyre is the biggest threat for anyone who’s going after the WWE Title. When asked who he thinks will win the title at Money in the Bank, AJ Styles said that he doesn’t have a preference. However, he revealed that Drew McIntyre would be the most difficult superstar to deal with at the PPV.

Also Read l When Triple H defeated John Cena, Randy Orton and JBL to win the WWE Championship: WWE News

This week, AJ Styles won the Gauntlet match and earned a spot at Money in the Bank ladder match. AJ Styles said that he’s making various plans to cash in on Drew McIntyre if he wins the contract at Money in the Bank. However, AJ Styles accepted that Drew McIntyre is currently on a different level. AJ Styles said Drew McIntyre is an experienced wrestler and he will be ready for anyone who wants to cash in on him.

“I think he is the biggest threat to anyone who wants to go after the WWE Championship,” said AJ Styles.

Also Read l Irrfan Khan's demise: 16-time WWE champion John Cena pays tribute to iconic Bollywood star: WWE News

Also Read l John Cena turns 43: When the ex-WWE champion posted about Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar: WWE News