SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming: How To Watch WWE's Mega-event Live In India? Check Details

With just a day left for Summerslam 2021, the WWE had a lot of excitement in store for its fans and viewers on the August 13 edition of WWE Smackdown. With the main focus on John Cena and Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship match at this year's Summerslam.

Things are starting to take form for the summer extravaganza, and there will be plenty more big games to come. As WWE prepares for a major show in Las Vegas, things will continue to take form in the coming days and weeks. SummerSlam will be the ultimate WrestleMania of 2021, with over 40,000 people expected to enter Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for what may be the year's largest wrestling event.

After making an unexpected return at Money in the Bank a few weeks ago, John Cena is set to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The Big Dog has made it abundantly clear in recent weeks that he believes Cena has unfairly gotten his championship match. However, Cena is insistent on bringing respect back to SmackDown and the Universal Championship as he believes that Reigns is not a good champion for WWE.

The event currently has three world championship bouts scheduled, with two superstars John Cena and Roman Reigns vying for belts on the men's side and Nikki A.S.H. defending her Raw women's title against former winners Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on the women's side. Bianca Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania rematch.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 live in India

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India and will be showcasing John Cena vs Roman Reigns live on Sony Ten 1 channel in English, Sony Ten 3 channel in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. You can also watch all the action on the Sony Liv app or website for a subscription fee.

What time does the WWE SummerSlam 2021 begin?

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, 22nd August at 5:30 am IST in India.

When will the WWE SummerSlam 2021 take place?

WWE SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, 21st August in the USA, at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

SummerSlam 2021 matches

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

(Image Credits: WWE India - Instagram)