The Great Khali Memes Take Social Media By Storm As Fans Ask Bizarre Questions To Star

Till today, Dilip Rana or The Great Khali enjoys a large fan following in India. Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in March, he has earned his fame through his years as a professional wrestler. However, his recent Instagram posts have one thing in common – bizarre requests from fans.

The Great Khali memes: Why is The Great Khali trending?

Recently, The Great Khali was trending on Twitter for a reason no one expected – Instagram comments. Fans have been commenting on Khali's Instagram posts, mainly asking him to complete some impossible tasks (which are also hilarious). "Sir 3-4 post aur karke insta server down kardo😂," wrote one fan in Hindi, asking him to post and take the IG server down.

Khali's comment section is the real pandemic, here's why.... pic.twitter.com/XYpb0wWF7P — tish (@jitishaha) May 30, 2021

My new fav pastime is scrolling through the comments on khali's insta. pic.twitter.com/1mnSsZmeyG — Mohil Khare (@iMohilKhare) May 30, 2021

went through comments in khali's instagram and this was the most epic one: pic.twitter.com/0kepjlsgAf — Dipsha (@tweetsonli) May 30, 2021

"Sir foonk Mar kar saare machar bhaga do," another fan wrote, meaning: Khali should blow on air so all the mosquitoes run away. Some fans kept it simple, asking him to do their homework. Many even wondered out loud if he must be tired from the tasks and asked him to take care.

Who is The Great Khali wife?

The Great Khali, whose real name is Dilip Rana, reportedly lives with his joint family in Punjab and considers himself a family man. He is married to Harminder Kaur, and the couple tied the knot in 2002. They even have a daughter named Avleen Kaur. Before he entered WWE, Khali worked with the Punjab Police and is the third child in a family of seven brothers and one sister.

On February 20, 2014, he became a naturalised US citizen and has been working in films and television. To date, he has appeared in films like Get Smart, MacGruber and The Longest Yard. He even participated as a contestant in India's Bigg Boss (2011). Per reports, his net worth is around $6 million (approximately ₹43.57 crore).

After a few odd wrestling stings, The Great Khali signed with the WWE in 2006. His appearances grew sporadic as years went by, returning for a short stint in 2017. His last appearance was in 2018, which was under a minute.

What is The Great Khali height in feet?

The Great Khali is 7′1″.

