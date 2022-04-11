The Great Khali's 'beer-drinking' Ode To Stone Cold Steve Austin Has Indian Twist; Watch

Former WWE superstar from India, The Great Khali took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of him imitating WWE’s Attitude era superstar and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Stone Cold made his return to the WWE ring for the first time in almost two decades, for a one-off bout against Kevin Owens during the WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, earlier this month. Meanwhile, Khali shared a video of himself on Instagram where he can be seen giving a tribute to Steve Austin, by imitating the WWE veteran’s iconic beer drinking style, but with an Indian twist.

In the video, Khali can be seen smashing two glasses of what seems to be buttermilk, before drinking out of both glasses at once. WWE fans remember Austin for bashing two beer cans against each other and drinking beer out of them at the same time, while the WWE universe cheered for him. Austin’s beer-drinking bit gave the WWE universe a lot of iconic moments over the years.

Watch The Great Khali's 'beer-drinking' ode to Stone Cold Steve Austin

A look at the WWE careers of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Great Khali

Meanwhile, Austin announced his in-ring retirement back in 2003, after ruling the WWE roster for eight years. He was crowned the WWF World Heavyweight Champion a total of six times during his time with the promotion, now known as WWE. He also won the World Tag Team Championship four times, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship twice. He lost to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, before retiring. However, he made his much-anticipated return to the ring during the WrestleMania 38 and defeated Owens in a no holds barred match.

The Great Khali, on the other hand, made his WWE debut in 2006 after Austin had retired from an in-ring competition. He is most remembered for destroying The Undertaker in WWE, while he was mostly presented as an unstoppable giant on SmackDown during his early days with the promotion. He won against The Undertaker in his first WWE PPV appearance and picked up his first and only World Heavyweight title a year later. His last WWE appearance came during the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV in 2018 and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

(Image: wwe.com/@thegreatkhali/Instagram)