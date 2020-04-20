The Rock Says He Is ‘open’ To Fighting Cousin Roman Reigns In The Future

Earlier this week, The Rock went live on Instagram and answered a number of questions related to acting, wrestling and his recently released tequila. When asked whether fans will see Rock vs Roman Reigns in the future, The Rock said, ‘anything is possible’. The Rock said that the great thing about pro-wrestling is that anything can happen because it is very adaptive. The Rock then hailed WWE CEO Vince McMahon as his mentor and called him a very close friend and confidant.

The Rock then said that if WWE wants to make it happen then everything should be right. The Rock continued by saying that the venue and time would have to be right and the business model has to be "on point". The Rock then called Roman Reigns ‘family’ and said, "We’ll see what happens." The Rock ended his answer saying, "Never say NO."

“Rock vs Roman Reigns — is it possible? Sure, anything is possible. I’m always open,” said The Rock.

Roman Reigns challenges The Rock for a match at WrestleMania 37

A few weeks ago, at a WWE WrestleMania 37 press conference, Roman Reigns answered several wrestling-related questions. When a reporter asked if he would want to face his cousin and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns said that he would love to fight The Rock. Roman Reigns said that Los Angeles is The Rock’s home so he can make it to the SoFi Stadium (WrestleMania 37 venue) to face him.

Roman Reigns added that the match between him and The Rock will attract a lot of fans and SoFi Stadium has plenty of space. Roman Reigns added that he loves the Hollywood star. He ended his answer by saying that it will be his dream match and it will make millions of fans happy.

#WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns pitches having a match against his cousin .@TheRock at Wrestlemania 37 which will take place at SoFi in Los Angeles. He said it would be a dream match. pic.twitter.com/f6Y2PZoRsq — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

