The Rock Vs Roman Reigns In WWE: Dwayne Johnson Comments On Possibility Of Dream Match

WWE superstar and world-famous actor, Dwayne Johnson has spoken about a possible return to in-ring wrestling while talking to Comic Book.com’s Brandon Davis as per a video posted on its YouTube channel. The Rock said that he can return to WWE for a match against the current WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Johnson is also related to Reigns as a cousin and has been his supporter for a long time now, which makes The Rock vs Roman Reigns clash, an exciting one. However, Johnson also has six acting projects which are pending ahead of him right now.

On being asked about returning to WWE for a possible title run, The Rock said that he won’t have a title run, citing that he is the people’s champion. Speaking about a possible return Johnson said, “It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. ... And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road”.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson completes 25 years in the WWE

Dwayne Johnson also added that his return would have to make sense whenever it happens. Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 and which completes his 25 years with the wrestling company this year. If The Rock vs Roman Reigns ever takes place in the future, it will be certainly one of the most awaited clashes in WWE. Reigns recently defeated Brock Lesnar in the WWE Crown Jewel 2021, while defending his Universal Championship title. He is in his second reign as the WWE Universal Champion, having secured the title in August 2020. Meanwhile, The Rock last fought in a WWE clash back in 2016 and has gone on to become a world-famous Hollywood actor.

Watch the full video of The Rock talking about his return-

(Image: wwe.com)