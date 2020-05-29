The Undertaker Lifts The Lid On His Debacle Against Goldberg At Super ShowDown 2019

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the safest wrestlers in the ring. Despite being over 50 years of age, Taker still appears capable of churning out decent matches from time to time. His last match in the WWE - the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 - was well received by fans and was also applauded for the cinematic nature of the bout. While his match against Styles helped revive his reputation, some of his matches in recent times only ended up hurting his longstanding WWE legacy; one of the matches being his debacle match against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019.

Goldberg vs The Undertaker was just 20 years too late. — mike gonzles (@elwheeo2) May 28, 2020

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Taker talks shoddy match against Goldberg

The main event in Saudi Arabia was branded by fans '10 years too late' as both wrestlers appeared past their primes and botched several moves throughout the fight. Recently, during a podcast, The Undertaker lifted the lid on the catastrophic 2019 match, stating one of the botches was 'a couple of inches from being catastrophic'.

"The bump that I had in Saudi when I was working with Goldberg, I think that one was a couple of inches from being catastrophic," The Undertaker said on the Pardon My Take podcast. Taker, who appeared in the podcast to promote the latest episode of his documentary series, The Last Ride, added, "The way I hit on that one, it kind of set out nerve impulses to all of my injuries at once. It was like an electrical charge went through my body.”

The Super ShowDown match between The Undertaker and Goldberg is regarded as one of the worst matches in Taker's career. While the match opened in explosive fashion, it slowly lost all momentum after Goldberg's physical condition took a nosedive. Goldberg crashed head first into a ring post which busted his head open. Though the match lasted just under nine minutes, it became increasingly evident that 'The Phenom' was struggling to carry the Hall of Famer through the bout.

One of the notable botches from the match was when Goldberg attempted a jackhammer on Undertaker and ended up dropping the latter neck first on the mat (the botch Taker referred to during the podcast). Goldberg himself avoided a serious injury after he failed to tuck his head during Taker's tombstone piledriver and landed on his skull. Apart from these, the slow-paced match was generally criticised by fans as it appeared that the two veterans were way past their prime.

Chapter three of The Last Ride concluded with Undertaker's poor match at Crown Jewel 2018 where he teamed up with Kane to face the team of Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Chapter four will likely pick up after the events of the 2018 match and Taker's match against Goldberg is expected to play a part in the upcoming episode.

