The Undertaker Reveals Reason Behind Not Working More With 'good Guy' John Cena In The WWE

Even though The Undertaker and John Cena were two of the biggest names in the Ruthless Aggression era, they rarely crossed paths. As the Phenom pointed out in his ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series, the two have fought each other only twice in singles matches in major WWE PPVs. The duo faced each other for the first time at Vengeance 2003 when John Cena was a middle card superstar and lost the match. The two crossed paths again at WrestleMania 34, where Undertaker once again came out victorious. However, in the documentary series, The Undertaker said that he didn’t like his WrestleMania 34 match as it was too short.

Recently, while talking to ComicBook.com, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) revealed why he and John Cena weren't paired up for more matches or feuds over the years. The Undertaker said that around the 2000s, both he and John Cena were babyfaces (good guys), so a feud between them would not have made any sense. He also revealed that he could have worked with Cena more, but WWE never booked them together.

The Undertaker stated that he worked with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 because the 16-time WWE Champion asked for it. “And then it just came down to at the end there, John wanted to work with me and do something and it was fresh,” said The Undertaker.

WrestleMania 34: The Undertaker returns and defeats John Cena

A couple of weeks before WrestleMania 34, John Cena appeared on WWE RAW and called out The Undertaker, who had retired at WrestleMania 33. He slammed The Phenom every week before revealing that he would either fight The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 or watch the entire event as a wrestling fan. At WrestleMania 34, John Cena watched the first two matches with the fans before a referee informed him that The Undertaker has arrived at the arena.

Later on the show, Cena made his entrance for an expected match with The Undertaker. The lights went out, but instead of The Undertaker, Elias appeared. Frustrated, John Cena attacked Elias and started walking out. As Cena was leaving, the lights went out again and The Undertaker appeared. He dominated the match from the start by delivering a chokeslam followed by a Tombstone Piledriver to defeat John Cena in a match that was only 3 minutes long.

Image Source: WWE.com

