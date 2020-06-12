Undertaker Started Second-guessing Himself After Super ShowDown Disaster With Goldberg

The Last Ride Chapter 3 drew curtains on The Undertaker's debacle of a match at Crown Jewel 2018. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane and Taker - all veterans of the industry - failed to bring the heat during their match in Saudi Arabia. The Last Ride Chapter 4: The Battle Within picks right where it left off with Taker struggling to deal with the fact that his professional career might soon come to an end.

The Last Ride: Chapter 4 - Taker reflects on his life beyond WWE

The fourth part of the series provides an in-depth look at Undertaker's character, which is widely regarded as one of the best-developed characters in the wrestling industry. Playing the same character for more than 20 years, Mark Calaway (Taker's real name) had to dedicate the better part of his life for the success of his on-screen persona. From dressing up in black during non-wrestling events to keeping a leash on his natural demeanour in public, the journey from Calaway to The Undertaker was much more than what it appeared on television. Taker's long-time manager, the late Paul Bearer, can be seen discussing the lengths the duo went to get roaring approval for Taker's character from the WWE Universe.

The flashback sets the premise for WrestleMania 35 - the first WrestleMania show in 19 years without Undertaker's name on the match card. Present backstage for the big event, The Phenom switched off his character in order to spend time with his daughter and his wife, Michelle McCool. However, Taker's emotions took centre stage as reality dawned on Taker that WrestleMania has probably moved on from The Deadman.

When Undertaker faced Goldberg for the first time

The narrative shifts to the build-up to the Super ShowDown 2019 match between The Undertaker and Goldberg; two legends of the industry, facing each other for the first time in their careers. The stage was set for an epic encounter between Taker and Goldberg. However, as was the case at Crown Jewel 2018, the match failed to live up to the hype. 'Twenty years too late' was the common sentiment among wrestling fans as Undertaker can be seen dejected as ever.

The match was filled with botches and went downhill after Goldberg suffered a concussion during the early proceedings. A botched Jackhammer could have had fatal consequences as Taker took a nasty bump on his neck. Amid calls for his retirement from even hardcore wrestling fans, The Undertaker boldly states: "I'll retire on my own terms."

Extreme Rules 2019: Much-needed redemption?

June 7, 2019 - The Undertaker and Goldberg face off in a debacle of a match. June 24, 2019, Taker was back on RAW looking for some much-needed redemption. He came to the rescue of his former foe, Roman Reigns, who was being annihilated by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. This set up a No Holds Barred tag-team match between The Undertaker & Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules 2019.

Most fans had low expectations from the match for two obvious reasons - 1) The Undertaker had been past his best for the past couple of years and 2) It was a mid-card match with a predictable outcome. Despite the second reason being true for the most part, The Undertaker appeared in the ring with a new lease of life. Fitter than ever, Taker was involved in some gruesome moves as took a handy beating from Shane McMahon and McIntyre, but predictably rose to the occasion to deliver a fine match for the fans. Just like that, The Undertaker was ready for another extended run in the company. "I might have a couple more left," Taker says as he walks away alongside 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles - setting up the finale for The Last Ride.

The Last Ride: Chapter 4 will be available to stream on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 14, 10:00 am ET (Sunday, 7:30 pm IST).

