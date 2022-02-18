The Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame; To Lead Class Of 2022

One of WWE's big guns 'The Undertaker' has been named as the first inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Undertaker retired at Survivor Series 2020 after spending almost 30 years at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday, April 1.

The Undertaker is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture icon. The official press release read, "After making his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series, The Phenom went on to hold nearly every major Championship in WWE and has competed in some of the most memorable matches in history over his illustrious 30-year career. In addition, The Undertaker amassed a historic consecutive 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak that may never be broken".

WWE also said that the team will be released the list of the additional 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees in the days to come by. The event will be a part of the WrestleMania 38 doubleheader.

Image: WWE