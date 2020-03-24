The Undertaker Turns 55: Throwback To The Phenom's Best WWE Moments Ever

Mark Calaway a.k.a ‘The Undertaker’ is one of those names in the glittering WWE Starcade that will never fade out of glory. Throughout the years, The Undertaker has proved to be one of the most eminent wrestlers in WWE who can charge up an entire arena by just making a guest appearance. Though he is no longer an active face in WWE, The Undertaker still manages to outshine a lot of modern-day wrestlers. On March 24, ‘The Phenom’ turned 55 and he is still making it big, both, in and out the WWE ring. Here’s a look back at some of the best moments of The Undertaker’s WWE career.

The Undertaker Birthday: Best Moments of his WWE career

The Undertaker Birthday: Royal Rumble victory in 2007

The Undertaker had achieved almost everything in his Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career but a Royal Rumble victory was yet to be bagged in his legacy. In 2007, The Phenom managed to add that feather to his cap by winning the WWE Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant for the first time in history. He demolished Shawn Michaels and eliminated him in front of his hometown fans in San Antonio.

The Undertaker Birthday: The Undertaker dragging Kane into the hell

Apart from terrifying his opponents inside the WWE ring, The Undertaker was equally known for imposing his mind games in order to breakdown his opponents mentally. In one of the Monday Night RAW segment from the past, The Undertaker appeared beneath the WWE ring and dragged Kane while he was in the ring. The Phenom dragged Kane down under the ring as the entire arena watched in surprise.

The Undertaker Birthday: Defeating the Doppelganger

In one of the biggest fights of his WWE career, The Undertaker proved that he is the real ‘Phenom’ in the promotion when he defeated his doppelganger in 1994. The mega-fight between two Undertakers split the entire WWE universe into two halves. However, Mark Callaway a.k.a. The Undertaker managed to get the last laugh by the end of the night.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)