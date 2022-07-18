WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently appeared for an interview with SHAK Wrestling and made notable revelations regarding his controversial victory against The Fiend in the universal championship bout at WWE Super Showdown 2022. Goldberg broke his silence on allegations of sabotaging the match and admitted that he flew to Saudi Arabia for PPV, knowing that he is going to lose the match. However, Goldberg went on to defeat The Fiend and picked up his second WWE universal championship title.

Interestingly, courtesy of his win, Goldberg also became the first WWE star to pin The Fiend. However, after the controversial end to the match, WWE fans unleashed their wrath on the company, citing that the part-timer didn’t deserve to win the championship match against The Fiend, who was arguably at his prime during this period. During his interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 55-year-old shed light on the topic, revealing that although he was going to lose the match initially, the finish turned out to be different somehow.

“Let's put it this way. I've never said anything that wasn't true in the wrestling business. I'm a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. And it surely wasn't me,” Goldberg said.

'It wouldn't be about the business, it would be about myself,' says Goldberg

Explaining the reason behind the match’s result, the two-time WWE Universal champion added, “Because it's an extremely selfish move, number one, to do. Number two, then truly it wouldn't be about the business, it would be about myself. And number three, who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything. Truly I mean I'm not”.

He then went on to add that he would love to meet Bray Wyatt/The Fiend in person and make sure that the former WWE star didn’t believe on the allegations. It is pertinent to mention that The Fiend was released from his WWE contract in 2021. The WWE fans were miffed at the fact that Wyatt was released despite being one of the most promising talents on the WWE roster.

A closer look at The Fiend and Goldberg's WWE career

Wyatt made his last appearance with the company at the WWE WrestleMania 37 PPV, where he faced defeat at the hands of Randy Orton. During his time with WWE, Wyatt picked up the WWE universal title twice, and the WWE championship title once. He also won the WWE Raw tag team championship and WWE SmackDown tag team championship, once each.

On the other hand, Goldberg continues to make appearances with WWE on a part-time basis. The veteran superstar was last seen locking horns against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. He has reigned twice as the universal champion and has also won the World Heavyweight Championship title once in 2003.

(Image: wwe.com)