'There Will Come A Time When...': Triple H Pens Emotional Farewell Message As He Quits WWE

Triple H, the former World Champion, issued a heartfelt statement on social media on Monday, recognising all of the messages he has received from fans since announcing his in-ring retirement. Triple H said in a post on his official Twitter handle that he is "truly humbled" by the kind response he has received from fans and that he is "grateful" to each and every one of them. The former WWE wrestler also expressed a desire to react to each message but joked that his typing pace is really sluggish.

"I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I'm grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I'd never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day....I know I am!", Triple H said in his post on Twitter.

Triple H announces retirement

Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling on ESPN, citing health issues that have tormented him in recent times as the reason for his decision. He disclosed that he was on the edge of heart failure and needed to be admitted to the hospital right away to receive treatment. Triple H revealed to ESPN that he was suffering from viral pneumonia and that his lungs were swollen. The 52-year-old was admitted to coughing blood, and when he was taken to the hospital, it was discovered that he had fluid around his heart.

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything," Triple H was quoted as saying to ESPN.

Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don't take time, pack a bag real quick, and head to the emergency room and I'll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure," Triple H added.

Triple H was finished his in-ring career as one of the top wrestlers in the industry, with 14 world championships (9 WWE Championships and 5 World Heavyweight Championships) to his name. In his 30-year-long career as a wrestler, he has won the Intercontinental Championship five times, the King of the Ring in 1997, the Royal Rumble in 2002, and the Royal Rumble in 2016, among other notable titles.

Image: AP

