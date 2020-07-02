Throwback To A Young CM Punk Meeting And Posing With Stone Cold Steve Austin

The WWE Universe has had witnessed several pioneers of the sport since its inception in the early 90s and every single era has been fortunate enough to have their own prodigies. From Mankind, Sting, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and John Cena to modern-day superstars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, every notable wrestler has gone to have an impact in the promotion’s history. Naturally, there have been a few superstars who have been compared with wrestlers from different eras. AJ Styles is on that bandwagon since he has been compared with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels a number of times.

Former World Champions CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin have also been compared numerous times by several WWE veterans and wrestling fans over the years. CM Punk and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin had the abilities to turn into heels and a babyface, and their in-ring excellence has drawn them plaudits left right and centre. Although they are no longer active in the current storyline, a throwback picture of CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin surfaced this week, resurrecting the comparison between the two.

WWE News: WWE throwback picture of Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk

A young CM Punk meets Stone Cold 📸 pic.twitter.com/uc7lCIW9HD — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 1, 2020

The social media handle of 90s WWE on Twitter posted the picture this week. In the image, a young CM Punk can be spotted clicking pictures with Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime. CM Punk can be seen sporting a blonde hairstyle which has also garnered a lot of reaction, mainly of amusement, from the WWE faithful.

CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin have crossed paths multiple times in WWE. From backstage appearances to WWE interviews, both superstars have acknowledged each other in public. CM Punk has also clarified in the past that Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of his most favourite WWE wrestlers of all time, and also revealed that he decided to enter the promotion after witnessing The Texas Rattlesnake's exploits. A few days back, CM Punk returned to WWE and teased an in-ring return. However, he is yet to confirm these rumours.

