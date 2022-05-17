TikTok User Mimics Roman Reigns' Iconic WWE Entrance, 6-time World Champion Reacts; Watch

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion and also the part of the Bloodline faction on WWE Smackdown. The Head of the Table enjoys a global fandom and recently, a TikTok user decided to dedicate a video to him by imitating his on-screen gimmicks. The video has not only gone viral but has also been acknowledged by the WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

WWE News: Roman Reigns entrance mimicked by a TikTok user; Video goes viral

Essaying the role of Roman Reigns in the viral video, the TikTok user was joined by 3 other people. One of them portrayed the role of Paul Heyman while the other two people in the video portrayed the role of Jey and Jimmy Uso, the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions. WWE took to Twitter to share Roman Reigns' reaction to the now-viral clip. However, Heyman didn't seem to be impressed with the video and asked to file a lawsuit against them.

Roman Reigns' WWE Career

Roman Reigns made his comeback at SummerSlam and since then went on to win the Universal Championship and also remained unbeaten. At Wrestlemania 38, the Universal Champion defeated Brock Lesnar to walk out of the AT&T Stadium with two championships. Roman Reigns isn't scheduled to defend the titles at Hell in a Cell.

The Wrestling Inc has reported about Reigns missing the Hell in A Cell PPV and mentioned that he is not being advertised by WWE for live events for July and August, except for the Money in the Bank and Summer Slam PPVs. Reigns might also take time off after the June 24 taping of SmackDown. However, he is still expected to wrestle at the promotion’s three big stadiums in the months of July, August and September.

As per Cultaholic Dave Meltzer, Roman Reigns in not going to appear at every PPV and furthermore, he is off the Chicago show for the Hell in a Chell premium live event. Reports also suggest that Reigns will not defend his WWE Universal Title until the Money In the Bank PPV, scheduled to be held on July 2. The last PPV event that Roman Reigns fought was the recently held WWE Wrestlemania backlash. He teamed up with The Usos and won the six-man tag team match against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).