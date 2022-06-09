14-time WWE champion Triple H was recently seen attending brother-in-law Shane McMahon's son Declan's, high school graduation ceremony. Having retired from professional in-ring wrestling just three months ago, not a lot has been heard from The Game since he made an appearance at this year's WrestleMania 38.

Triple H attends Shane McMahon's son's high school graduation

Shane McMahon's son, Declan, took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and posted some images of his high school graduation alongside uncle-in-law Triple H. He also put an interesting caption for the post as he wrote: 'Playing the game 4 years. Onto the next.' He was making a reference to his uncle-in-law Triple H, who is also referred to by his nickname, 'The Game' in WWE.

Shane's son has striking resemblance to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Triple H shared an IG post from Shane McMahon’s son and he’s starting to look a lot like Vince McMahon. pic.twitter.com/fkn1FSGkPh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 8, 2022

In the above tweet you can see that Shane McMahon's son Declan resembles his grandfather Vince McMahon alot. WWE Chairman Vince's pictures from his younger days sees a lot of similarities with his grandson Declan. It remains to be seen if he follows in the footsteps of his father.

Triple H announced retirement from professional wrestling in March

Triple H announced of his decision to retire from in-ring professional wrestling in an interview with ESPN when he said, "

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything." "Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don't take time, pack a bag real quick, and head to the emergency room and I'll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure," Triple H explained.

Following his interview with ESPN, Triple H made his last appearance in WWE at WrestleMania 38 this year. On that occasion, The Game walked out to kickstart the second night of the 'most stupendous event' when he thanked all his fans and left his boots in the ring, to highlight an end to a legendary career.