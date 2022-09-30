Ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE, the WWE universe has witnessed changes in storylines for several high-profile characters. Many former superstars have been re-signed by the company in recent times, with Braun Strowman being the most recent and significant figure. A recent report is now claiming that a former universal champion will soon undergo such a story change, as Triple H and WWE have big plans for him.

As per WrestleVotes, former universal champion and current Judgment Day member, Finn Balor is being seen as a strong favorite for the new leadership. It is also being said that “significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future”. ”Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE,” WrestleVotes tweeted. It is pertinent to mention that the report didn’t shed light on WWE’s plans for Balor.

Finn Balor's winning run in WWE in recent times

Meanwhile, Balor reigned as the WWE United States Champion for two months, earlier this year, before dropping the title to Theory in April. However, he has enjoyed a series of victories since then, with the most recent ones coming against Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle. He joined the Judgment Day in June and has been impressive playing the dark faction alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

In the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Balor was seen persuading AJ Styles to join Judgement Day. After Styles lost to Sami Zayn, Balor made his way up to the ring and confront Styles to rejoin him. However, as Styles denied the offer, Judgement Day attacked him, and the segment ended with a steel chair around Styles’ neck.

Finn Balor to face WWE Hall of Famer in WWE Extreme Rules

Later in the night, when Matt Riddle won his match against Priest, he was attacked by the Judgement Day, before Edge made his return to the red brand. Edge saved Riddle and launched spears on Balor and Priest. The segment ended with Edge challenging Finn Balor for an “I Quit” Match at WWE Extreme Rules. In the premium live event, Edge will look to destroy the group he created, Judgement Day, while Balor looks to end the R-Rated Superstar's career.

WWE later announced the match on their website and said, “With pride on the line for both competitors, one will have the fortitude and willpower to go the distance and force their bitter rival to utter two of the most devastating words a Superstar can ever say: I Quit. Don't miss all the brutality of WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, Oct. 8”.