Triple H Calls Michaels Vs The UnderTaker WrestleMania 25 Match The 'greatest Match Ever'

Edge and Randy Orton fought each other in the main event of WWE BackLash which was billed as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’. Though their match was top-notch and featured some incredible moments, it was not ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’. Randy Orton himself said in an interview that he was focusing on entertaining fans and not delivering the greatest wrestling match. Randy Orton also added that “usually if someone calls a match one of the greatest of all time then ideally it has already taken place.”

Even though it has been almost ten days since the WWE BackLash PPV, fans and WWE superstars are still discussing the ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’. Earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that his match with Ricky Steamboat at WrestleWar 1989 holds that honour. Recently, while talking to the New York Post, Triple H revealed that the first WrestleMania (WrestleMania 25) match between The UnderTaker and Shawn Michaels is the greatest ever.

"That first match (at WrestleMania 25) between Taker and Shawn is, this gets thrown around a lot especially right now, the greatest match ever, but it arguably was," Triple H said.

Is Triple H correct? Is Shawn Michaels vs The UnderTaker ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

The Shawn Michaels vs The UnderTaker WrestleMania 25 match always comes up when someone talks about the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. From the storyline to the actual match itself, everything about the Shawn Michaels vs The UnderTaker match was phenomenal. It was so great that wrestling experts like Dale Plummer, Dave Meltzer and others gave Shawn Michaels vs The UnderTaker '10/10' stars. Apart from WrestleMania 25, their WrestleMania 26 match was also acclaimed by fans and critics. They both won the Pro Wrestling Illustrated and WON awards for the Match of the Year in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

The UnderTaker praises Randy Orton and Edge

While talking to Corey Graves on the latest episode of ‘After The Bell’ podcast The UnderTaker reacted to the WWE Backlash match between Randy Orton and Edge. The UnderTaker said that he almost shed a tear while watching “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” because he hasn't watched that kind of wrestling match in a long time. The UnderTaker revealed that he liked everything about the Edge vs Randy Orton storyline. “I understand the time parameters, they had a lot of time, but my gosh, what a story they told. What an unbelievable story,” said The UnderTaker.

Image Source: WWE.com

