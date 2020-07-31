Twitch Bans Rusev A Day After Former WWE Star Announces He’s Done With Wrestling

Just a day after announcing that he’s going to be a ‘professional Twitcher’, Rusev – real name Miroslav Barnyashev – was banned from Twitch. Though the streaming website didn’t reveal the exact reason behind the ban, WrestleZone believe Rusev’s wife Lana (Catherine Joy "CJ" Perry) is responsible for the end of her husband’s Twitch career. A couple of days ago, Rusev uploaded a clip of his Twitch stream on his YouTube channel in which Lana can be seen surprising her husband in a bikini while he was playing FIFA. It was noted that Lana appearing in a bikini went against Twitch's code of conduct.

According to WrestleZone, Twitchers are not allowed to wear a bikini or revealing clothes while streaming. They can wear swimsuits while they are swimming or streaming a concert or festival. Rusev was in his house while streaming FIFA and that may have been a breach of Twitch's rules. While reacting to his Twitch ban, Rusev wrote on Twitter that he’s ‘learned his lesson’.

I was too sexy for Twitch. I learned my lesson. See y’all tomorrow https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 31, 2020

Rusev retirement: Rusev claims he's done with wrestling

Rusev had announced earlier that he’s done with wrestling and is focusing on becoming a full-time professional Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator. The Bulgarian Brute opened a Twitch and YouTube channel right after being released by WWE in April 2020. Before getting banned, Rusev had more than 45,000 followers on Twitch.

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator. I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favourite streamer?" Rusev exclaimed.

Rusev retirement: Rusev’s WWE career

Rusev signed a deal with WWE in 2010 and went to Florida Championship Wrestling to train under professional WWE coaches. After spending four years in FCW, Rusev made his WWE NXT debut under the management of Lana. The couple dominated the gold-and-black show and soon moved to the main roster. In the six years that followed, Rusev held the WWE United States Championship on three occasions and feuded with greats like John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and others. In April 2020, he was released by WWE during the coronavirus-induced budget cuts.

Image Source: WWE.com