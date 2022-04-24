Tyson Fury Teases WWE Return After Announcing Retirement; 'Might See Me At SummerSlam'

The World Boxing Council (WBC) and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from professional boxing after defeating the interim champion Dillian Whyte on Saturday night. The heavyweight championship bout at the Wembley Stadium ended with a sixth-round stoppage after Fury brutally knocked down the fellow Briton. After the high-intensity bout in front of 94,000 fans, Fury reconfirmed his retirement from the boxing ring, citing he has nothing more to achieve, and later hinted toward returning to the WWE ring.

In a video shared by Fury and BT Sport WWE on Instagram, Tyson said, “Don't rule me out of fighting there [WWE]. You might see me at SummerSlam, too. I've got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I'll knock him out, like I did his pal. I'd love to be at Cardiff." Fury made his first and only appearance in WWE so far during the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 pay-per-view (PPV) event, for a clash against former WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

He defeated Strauman by count out during the match and has now hinted at Drew McIntyre being his next opponent. The Fury vs McIntyre match in WWE seems more than possible as both of them have expressed their wish to face each other at some point. This could become a reality as WWE is set to visit Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 3 September for a PPV event.

'I’ve won every belt there is to win', says Tyson Fury

Meanwhile, explaining his decision to retire from professional boxing after defeating Whyte at Wembley, Fury said, “I’m very proud I’ve won two English titles, two British titles, two Commonwealth titles, the Irish title, the European title, WBO intercontinental, WBO international, WBO super, WBA super, IBF, IBO, Ring Magazine, lineal, WBC — I’ve won every belt there is to win. There isn’t more to do”.

He said that he is unbeatable at boxing and has fulfilled everything he ever wanted to. “I’m going to retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated,” Fury added. Fury fought a total of 33 fights in his career as a heavyweight boxer and won on 32 occasions. He earned 23 victories with knock outs, while earned a draw only once.

