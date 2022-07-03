UFC 276: Israel Adesanya's Epic Walkout In Homage To The Undertaker Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Quick links:
Image: @ufc/Instagram/wwe.com
Nigerian-born New Zealand MMA veteran Israel Adesanya continued his unbeaten run as the UFC middleweight champion by defending the title against Jared Cannonier at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV). While the entire MMA universe witnessed another decisive victory for the ‘Last Style Blender’, the 32-year-old also made it to the headlines for his tribute to former WWE superstar and Hall Of Famer The Undertaker, during his entrance.
During his entrance at the PPV, Adesanya donned Undertaker’s iconic hat while holding an urn with his opponent’s name engraved in it. The Undertaker is one of the greatest wrestlers to come out of WWE, who wrestled for the promotion for over 30 years. His career had a widespread impact across all forms of compart sports, sports in general, and entertainment.
Meanwhile, WWE also hosted its Money In The Bank PPV on the same night and city as UFC 276. Undertaker’s real-life friend and the former WWE boss Vince McMahon, alongside Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and WWE commentator Pat McAfee were spotted watching the MMA event from the stands. UFC and WWE share a rich history as several current wrestling superstars including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Riddle, and Bobby Lashley have made their mark inside the Octagon.
Vince, Stephanie McMahon, Pat McAfee and Triple H were in attendance for UFC 276— RJ...🏆7 (@RJ2OO) July 3, 2022
Pat McAfee after Corbin attacked him 😂#MITB #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/LhmN5VKHSo
While the UFC 276 PPV was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the WWE Money In The Bank PPV was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the same city. It is worth noting that Rousey went on to lose the WWE SmackDown women’s championship match to Liv Morgan, after defending it against Natalya at WWE MITB. Whereas, Lashley picked up his third WWE United States Championship by defeating Theory.
Israel Adesanya channeled the UNDERTAKER— Sh0kes (@Shokes007) July 3, 2022
"The last stylebender" made UFC middleweight a beauty to watch pic.twitter.com/RVu4esRhBs
Israel Adesanya always give me joy fr 🤩 that ‘Undertaker Entrance’ was 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ep3TOkw54S— SAAD (@Saadofficial_) July 3, 2022
This is the greatest Entrance in the history of #UFC276. Israel Adesanya did an Undertaker!!! Greatness recognizing greatness pic.twitter.com/aXxdV1L9qN— Ọládélé 🇳🇬👑 (@Theoladeledada) July 3, 2022
It’s the chilling ‘undertaker Entrance’ from Israel Adesanya. Undertaker must be so proud now at his location pic.twitter.com/9HvK8bvbYd— Jack of all Trade (@nastilyMe) July 3, 2022
Coming back to the UFC 276 PPV, while Adesanya retained his middleweight title, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway with a unanimous decision and successfully defended his UFC featherweight title. Alex Pereira defeated Sean Strickland in the middleweight clash in the main card, while Bryan Barberena got the better of Robbie Lawler. The bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz ended in a no contest.
Main Card-
Preliminary Card-
Early Preliminary card-