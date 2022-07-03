UFC 276: Israel Adesanya's Epic Walkout In Homage To The Undertaker Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Nigerian-born New Zealand MMA veteran Israel Adesanya continued his unbeaten run as the UFC middleweight champion by defending the title against Jared Cannonier at the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV). While the entire MMA universe witnessed another decisive victory for the ‘Last Style Blender’, the 32-year-old also made it to the headlines for his tribute to former WWE superstar and Hall Of Famer The Undertaker, during his entrance.

During his entrance at the PPV, Adesanya donned Undertaker’s iconic hat while holding an urn with his opponent’s name engraved in it. The Undertaker is one of the greatest wrestlers to come out of WWE, who wrestled for the promotion for over 30 years. His career had a widespread impact across all forms of compart sports, sports in general, and entertainment.

Watch Israel Adesanya's tribute to The Undertaker at UFC 276:

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and others spotted at UFC 276

Meanwhile, WWE also hosted its Money In The Bank PPV on the same night and city as UFC 276. Undertaker’s real-life friend and the former WWE boss Vince McMahon, alongside Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and WWE commentator Pat McAfee were spotted watching the MMA event from the stands. UFC and WWE share a rich history as several current wrestling superstars including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Riddle, and Bobby Lashley have made their mark inside the Octagon.

Vince, Stephanie McMahon, Pat McAfee and Triple H were in attendance for UFC 276



Pat McAfee after Corbin attacked him 😂#MITB #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/LhmN5VKHSo — RJ...🏆7 (@RJ2OO) July 3, 2022

While the UFC 276 PPV was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the WWE Money In The Bank PPV was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the same city. It is worth noting that Rousey went on to lose the WWE SmackDown women’s championship match to Liv Morgan, after defending it against Natalya at WWE MITB. Whereas, Lashley picked up his third WWE United States Championship by defeating Theory.

Israel Adesanya channeled the UNDERTAKER

"The last stylebender" made UFC middleweight a beauty to watch pic.twitter.com/RVu4esRhBs — Sh0kes (@Shokes007) July 3, 2022

Israel Adesanya always give me joy fr 🤩 that ‘Undertaker Entrance’ was 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ep3TOkw54S — SAAD (@Saadofficial_) July 3, 2022

This is the greatest Entrance in the history of #UFC276. Israel Adesanya did an Undertaker!!! Greatness recognizing greatness pic.twitter.com/aXxdV1L9qN — Ọládélé 🇳🇬👑 (@Theoladeledada) July 3, 2022

It’s the chilling ‘undertaker Entrance’ from Israel Adesanya. Undertaker must be so proud now at his location pic.twitter.com/9HvK8bvbYd — Jack of all Trade (@nastilyMe) July 3, 2022

Coming back to the UFC 276 PPV, while Adesanya retained his middleweight title, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway with a unanimous decision and successfully defended his UFC featherweight title. Alex Pereira defeated Sean Strickland in the middleweight clash in the main card, while Bryan Barberena got the better of Robbie Lawler. The bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz ended in a no contest.

UFC 276, Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier: Full Results

Main Card-

Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) in the UFC middleweight championship bout

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) in UFC featherweight championship bout

Alex Pereira defeats Sean Strickland via KO at 2:36 of round one in the middleweight bout

Bryan Barberena defeats Robbie Lawler via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of round two in the welterweight bout

Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz fought to a no-contest (accidental eye poke) at 3:09 of round two in the bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card-

Jalin Turner defeats Brad Riddell via submission (guillotine) at 0:45 of the first round in the lightweight bout

Jim Miller defeats Donald Cerrone via submission (guillotine) at 1:32 of the second round in the welterweight bout

Ian Garry defeats Gabe Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in the welterweight bout

Dricus Du Plessis defeats Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in the middleweight bout

Early Preliminary card-

Andre Muniz defeats Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in the middleweight bout

Maycee Barber defeats Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in the women’s flyweight bout

Julija Stoliarenko defeats Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at 0:42 of the first round in the women’s bantamweight bout

(Image: @ufc/Instagram/wwe.com)