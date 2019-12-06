UFC Revamps 'Fight Pass', Upgrades Live Streaming Service And Includes ‘downloads To Go’

Earlier this week, UFC officially revealed some major redesign changes in its subscription streaming service called Fight Pass. According to UFC’s official website, the redesign will offer a better experience for users and will also provide higher resolution videos. The most important feature the UFC Fight Pass will provide to its users is its newly announced ‘Downloads To Go’ feature. Viewers will be able to watch offline videos starting next year.

UFC upgrades online streaming service

Improved video quality streamed in 1080p resolution

Bold, new user interface

Updated design now unified across all platforms

Improved search functionality

24/7, linear programming feed across all devices

Multi-view for Desktop, allowing users to watch multiple live streams simultaneously

More locally relevant content, geo-targeted to specific audiences around the world

Dana White talks about UFC Fight Pass

The UFC President recently revealed that the MMA company has broken new grounds when they originally launched Fight Pass, and they continue to innovate by adding features that fans are going to love. White added that the redesigned Fight Pass offers upgrades like 1080p video, multi-view for desktop and improved search. He also said that the Fight pass has the world’s largest fight library with 17,000 fights, which will take around 1,000 hours for a fan to complete.

“Early next year, ‘Downloads to Go’ will be available to the fight fans, so they can watch Fight Pass content without an internet connection,” said Dana White.

According to the official website of UFC, fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Sony TVs with Android TV. Fight fans can subscribe to UFC FIGHT PASS for $9.99 per month (INR 712 per month). Fans can also subscribe to the official website of UFC fight pass to start their subscription.

