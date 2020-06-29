Undertaker’s Boneyard Match And Tribute Ceremony Breaks Records On WWE SmackDown

Last week’s WWE SmackDown ramped up the entertainment factor as fans stood witness to a number of incredible moments in a two-hour episode. The episode was dedicated to The Undertaker, who recently announced his retirement. WWE paid tribute to The Phenom by airing the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The segment ended with nearly all the WWE SmackDown superstars making their way to the ring while chanting, "Thank you, Taker."

Since WWE upped their game in this episode, last week’s (June 26, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.174 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This bump in ratings comes as a boost for the promotion since the June 19 episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.072 million viewers. Last week’s WWE SmackDown also drew an average of 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for number one for the night with 20/20 and Shark Tank.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown breaks records

According to WWE analyst Justin LaBar, the first hour of the show broke the ratings records of the past few SmackDown episodes as it drew 2.271 million viewers. However, the second and final hour of the show went down to 2.076 million viewers. The second hour of the show featured matches like The New Day & Lucha House Party vs Cesaro, Nakamura, Miz & Morrison, and Baron Corbin vs Jeff Hardy.

"Hour 1 of WWE SmackDown did 2.2 million which is highest since WrestleMania season," said Justin LaBar.

WWE SmackDown viewership: WWE SmackDown’s viewership tracker (for June 2020)

June 5, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.065 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.072 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.174 million viewers with 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE SmackDown viewership: The happenings from last week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE airs The Undertaker’s Boneyard Match as superstars pay tribute to The Phenom

Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a title shot

The New Day & Lucha House Party defeat The Miz, John Morrison, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Jeff Hardy defeats King Corbin

Image Source: WWE.com