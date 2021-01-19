Undertaker's Wife Michelle McCool Releases Statement After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool recently took to Instagram and announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and is currently recovering. However, the 40-year-old has reassured fans that she only has mild symptoms, while her husband The Undertaker and their daughter Kaia Faith Calaway have tested negative. In the long post, Michelle McCool claimed that she doesn’t know where she got the virus from, asking fans to “stay safe”.

Michelle McCool shared the statement alongside a picture of the 'COVID communication telephone' which her daughter made for her. The former Women’s Champion also thanked fans who “checked” on her and sent her well wishes. “Super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long “COVID Communication telephone!” I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy,” she added.

Michelle McCool COVID-19: Fans send well wishes to McCool

After Michelle McCool released the statement, fans from all over the world took to social media and showed their support to the Calaways. While some found Kaia’s 'COVID communication telephone' adorable, others asked The Undertaker, who has not retired from pro-wrestling, to take care of his wife. “Get well soon Michelle! You will beat this,” wrote a fan. “Oh no! Rest up. Really hope you start to feel better soon,” added another. “Bless her get well soon glad it's only the mild symptoms,” commented a third.

Michelle McCool COVID-19: McCool's recent WWE appearances

Just days after getting honoured for her contribution in the promotion, Michelle McCool made her appearance at the first-ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. There she delivered an incredible performance, eliminating a record five superstars, before getting eliminated by Natalya herself. Later that year, Michelle McCool took part in the Women's Battle Royal at the Evolution - WWE's first-ever all women's pay-per-view.

There she eliminated former WWE NXT champion Ember Moon before getting thrown out of the competition. Recently, she was seen in WWE Network's 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' documentary series where the WWE fans got glimpses of The Phenom's personal life and his relationship with Michelle McCool.

Image Source: Michelle McCool Instagram