WWE: This Valentine's Day, Take A Look At 5 Interesting WWE Couples

Apart from intense wrestling and scary injuries, love stories have always been a prominent part of WWE storylines. Since its inception, WWE has deliberately produced superstar couples. This Valentine’s day, let us take a look at five of the best in-ring WWE couples who've managed to grab a special place in our hearts.

Also Read | The Undertaker To Face AJ Styles At WWE WrestleMania 36: Rumours

Valentine’s Day: 5 Best WWE in-ring couples

John Cena - Nikki Bella

One of the most celebrated real-life couples of WWE split up in 2018. No wonder, the sudden break up shocked the entire WWE universe. However, during their relationship, John Cena and Nikki Bella gifted us great romantic moments. The duo went on to defeat Maryse and The Miz in an epic battle at WrestleMania 33. John Cena later stole the show by proposing to Nikki Bella.

Bobby Lashley – Lana

Bobby Lashley and Lana are hated by a lot of fans. However, they have managed to grab eyeballs with their stunts. Lana dumped her husband Rusev and chose to date Bobby Lashley. Take a look at the moment when WWE found out about the new couple.

Triple H – Stephanie McMahon

Also known as ‘The Authority’, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have impacted a lot of storylines in WWE. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H fell in love with each other on the show and WWE decided to use their love story as a part of their storyline.

Also Read | Nikki Bella Opens Up About The Only Regret She Has From Her Split With John Cena

Otis – Mandy Rose

The emerging love story between Otis and Mandy Rose looks promising. Otis and Mandy Rose have already decided to spend their Valentine’s Day together. Fans believe that WWE will introduce a new twist on the show in the near future.

CM Punk – AJ Lee

The love story between CM Punk and AJ Lee entertained WWE fans for a long time. Their on-screen chemistry was so strong that the reel life couple got married. Take a look at one of the moments from their time in WWE.

Also Read | John Cena Is Free To Pick His WWE WrestleMania 36 Opponent: Rumours

Also Read | WWE: Paul Heyman's Valentine's Day Wish For John Cena Is Brutal And Ruthless

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)