Veteran WWE Referee Chioda Hits Out At Organisation; 'I Worked 35 Years For Them And...'

Legendary WWE referee Michael Joseph Chioda, popularly known as Mike Chioda, took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and slammed the organisation for 'disrespecting' him. Chioda was associated with the WWE for over 30 years, before his release in 2020 as the longest-tenured referee in the history of WWE. Meanwhile, on noticing a tweet by a WWE fan about how Chioda’s face has been blurred by the company in their WWE 2k22 video game, Chioda expressed his disappointment and hit out at the gaming promotion.

Pointing out the blurred face of Chioda, the fan said, “I was playing the WWE2K22 Rey Mysterio showcase mode and I was really upset when I saw that they blurred the Future HOFer @MjcChioda face out.” Meanwhile, replying to the tweet, Chioda said, “Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out!”.

Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out! https://t.co/JNskFKksWj — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) June 16, 2022

The tweet by the fan received overpouring reactions from wrestling fans across the world as everyone felt it was injustice towards the legendary referee. Responding to the same thread, the Twitter user said, “I love all of the feedback and didn’t expect it honestly! All of us reading this are a wrestling family and we are all showing support for @MjcChioda because he busted his ass for 35 years and deserve all the respect and appreciation that comes his way….”

I was playing the WWE2K22 Rey Mysterio showcase mode and I was really upset when I saw that they blurred the Future HOFer @MjcChioda face out. @adfreeshows pic.twitter.com/dARZBGFDri — Zack (@ZackL217) June 15, 2022

I love all of the feedback and didn’t expect it honestly! All of us reading this are a wrestling family and we are all showing support for @MjcChioda because he busted his ass for 35 years and deserve all the respect and appreciation that comes his way….(1/2) — Zack (@ZackL217) June 17, 2022



Mike Chioda sheds light on his WWE exit

Chioda first started working for the company in 1989 and was released in 2020, during the onset of the COVID pandemic. During an appearance on Monday Mailbag’s AdFreeShows.com in May this year, Chioda shed light on his sudden exit from WWE and also revealed that he wanted to continue for a few more years. He also revealed that he had surgery on a torn rotator cuff prior to his release and moved to Florida to deal with the situation.

“Making the move closer to Orlando, and if I had to work at the PC and do stuff down there or on the road with WWE, it didn’t matter. I told them too, ‘I don’t want to be refereeing till I’m 60-something years old. I got a good few more years.’ At this point, I definitely got a couple more good years in me. I still go with the good, young kids and can still move around in that ring. I’ve got a couple more years but I want to be training or doing something else at that point [at 60],” Chioda told AdFreeShows.com, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

(Image: wwe.com)