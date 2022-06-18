Vince McMahon Kicks Off WWE SmackDown, Sends 4-word Message Amid 'hush-money' Allegations

Only hours after stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon came on stage at the 6/17 edition of ‘SmackDown’ and kicked it off. However, during his brief address at the event, McMahon refused to talk about the 'hush-money' allegations that led to him stepping down from the CEO position. Many including fans were stunned to see McMahon take the stage during Friday’s WWE SmackDown after filing his resignation.

Vince McMahon, who climbed up on stage during the event, made a brief statement wherein he started off by welcoming the fans. "It is a privilege as always to stand before you, the WWE Universe, especially in this ring in Minnesota," he said. He further went on to talk about the WWE tagline, which left many confused during the event.

“I’m here to simply remind you about the four words that we just saw in what we like to call, the WWE signature. Those four words are - Then, Now, Forever and the most important one, Together. Welcome to SmackDown!” McMahon shouted as he kicked off SmackDown. The statement came amidst confusion over the 76-year-old’s stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE following the allegations that he supplied hush-money payments to a former employee of the company.

Vince McMahon resigns as CEO

WWE on Friday announced McMahon is‘ stepping back’ from his role as CEO and Chairman of the board effective immediately. McMahon's daughter Stephanie has been appointed the interim CEO and Chairwoman by a Special Committee. The action came after it was reported earlier this month that McMahon allegedly paid $3 million to a former employee with whom he had an affair. The misconduct is being investigated by WWE’s board of directors.

"WWE and the Board of Directors today announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation,” WWE corporate announced in a statement.

In a statement issued on WWE's official website, McMahon pledged complete cooperation with the Special Committee that is investigating the matter. McMahon said he will do everything possible to support the investigation. He further pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation. Stephanie, who is taking over her father’s position, is currently the chief brand officer of the company.

Image: wwe.com