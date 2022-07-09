Vince McMahon Paid $12 Million In Hush Money To Victims Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

Problems don't seem to be ending for Vince McMahon as he now finds himself in yet another controversy over hush money. One of the most famous faces of WWE recently stepped down from the position of CEO over alleged sexual misconduct. Last month, WWE and the Board of Directors announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon.

Vince McMahon pays money for hiding sexual misconduct

Vince McMahon said he will do everything possible to support the investigation. The former chairman in his statement said, "I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshalling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."

However, a report by Wall Street Journal states that Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. The 76-year-old is facing perhaps the biggest challenge in keeping his hold over WWE. As per the report, McMahon paid $1 million in 2006 to a former manager who was allegedly in a sexual relationship with him.

In 2008 he paid $1 million to a contractor who claimed McMahon sent her nude photos, and also sexually harassed her. In 2018 McMahon paid $7.5 million to a former wrestler after she claimed that her contract didn't get renewed in 2005 and also pressured to perform oral sex. The report by Journal also claimed that McMahon paid $3 million to a former paralegal he allegedly had a sexual relationship with.

Vince McMahon documentary dropped by Netflix

WWE had previously announced that a four-part documentary series focusing on the life and career of Vince McMahon was soon set to be released on Netflix. However, in the latest development, Vince McMahon's documentary project has been dropped by Netflix following the latest allegation. According to a Comicbook report, Fightful's Denise Salcedo said that a source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet. Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however, they declined to confirm nor deny this story.