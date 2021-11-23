Was Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan On WWE Raw Part Of A Storyline? Big Update On Incident

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was the last surviving man in the Team Raw vs Team SmackDown, five-on-five Survivor Series 2021 match on Sunday. The very next day as the wrestler made his walk backstage following his WWE Monday Night Raw segment with Finn Balor, he was brought down to the ground by a fan. The fan tackled the two times WWE champion, and both individuals fought on the f=ground momentarily, before the WWE official and security broke up the physical altercation. While fans were shocked to see the unfolding event, it was being highly speculated that the attack on Rollins was a part of WWE’s storyline.

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021

However, as per a report by ESPN on the incident, the attacker has been identified as Elisah Spencer, a 24-year-old man who lives in Brooklyn. Following his actions on Monday Night Raw, Spencer is being charged with an attempt to assault and attempt to violation of arts and cultural affairs, as per the New York Police Department(NYPD). The report further revealed that Spencer left his seat at around 9:20 PM local time, and jumped the metal barricade to attack Rollins.

What did WWE say about the attack on Seth Rollins?

As per the report, in a statement to ESPN, WWE said, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." The man came running at full speed towards Rollins and roughly tackled him to the ground. Rollins fought with his attacker for a few moments, before he was able to walk away as the officials contained Spencer.

WWE did not plant the attack on Seth Rollins

As the shocking events unfolded on Monday night, fans were in doubt about the attack on Rollins was a part of the storyline. However, following the arrest of Elisah Spencer, it is now clear to everyone that WWE played no role in the rogue attack on one of their superstars. During his segment with Balor on Monday Night Raw, Rollins attacked Balor during Balor's entrance and eventually threw him onto the ring steps. He then went on to brag about being the sole survivor in the Survivor Series 2021, before getting attacked by the fan on his way backstage.

Image: Twitter@kash_vL