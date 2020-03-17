WWE Stars Stop Wrestling During Commercial Breaks In Unusual Leaked Footage; Watch Video

WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown were forced to be held behind closed doors this week due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Wrestling superstars took to the ring as usual but the situation seemed different without the audience in the stadium. A snippet of leaked footage actually revealed wrestlers taking breaks in between advertisement segments in a WWE Smackdown event.

Coronavirus Outbreak: WWE held behind closed doors

WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates #316 Day in an empty stadium

WWE airing their shows w/o a crowd because of the coronavirus has gave us quite possibly the greatest moment in wrestling history LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/gaLgQ8HLkd — N (@HighForShirai) March 17, 2020

WWE behind closed doors

Bizarre leaked footage shows female stars stop wrestling during a commercial break on SmackDown

No joke, the ladies actually did stop wrestling during the commercial break. pic.twitter.com/v7o3NsNg3q #WWE #Smackdown — NoDQ.com: WWE Wrestlemania 36 news #Wrestlemania (@nodqdotcom) March 14, 2020

WWE Smackdown were forced to move their Friday night event in Detroit to an unnamed location. However, leaked footage from that day shows female WWE stars actually stopped wrestling during a commercial break. In the video posted by wrestling writer Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross can be seen awkwardly walking around the ring without engaging in any confrontation at all.

WWE urges fans to take care of themselves amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Dear WWE Universe,



This upcoming week will be another memorable week. We miss your presence, your signs, your chants and much more. We will get through this together and can’t wait for you to pack arenas/stadiums once again.



Sincerely, @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/R8GlDLClZd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2020

WWW Wreslemania relocated from Florida to Orlando City

The @WWE has confirmed #WrestleMania will be relocated from Tampa Bay, FL to the @WWEPC in Orlando, FL. pic.twitter.com/BU49sEOV6S — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 16, 2020

