WWE Stars Stop Wrestling During Commercial Breaks In Unusual Leaked Footage; Watch Video

WWE News

WWE stars stopped wrestling while still in the ring during commercial breaks in bizarre leaked footage. See how WWE SmackDown was held behind closed doors.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown were forced to be held behind closed doors this week due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Wrestling superstars took to the ring as usual but the situation seemed different without the audience in the stadium. A snippet of leaked footage actually revealed wrestlers taking breaks in between advertisement segments in a WWE Smackdown event.

Also Read | Man United cancel training at Carrington amid Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: WWE held behind closed doors

WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates #316 Day in an empty stadium

Also Read | FIFA and WHO launch five key tactics with Mourinho, Wenger to tackle Coronavirus pandemic

WWE behind closed doors

Bizarre leaked footage shows female stars stop wrestling during a commercial break on SmackDown

WWE Smackdown were forced to move their Friday night event in Detroit to an unnamed location. However, leaked footage from that day shows female WWE stars actually stopped wrestling during a commercial break. In the video posted by wrestling writer Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross can be seen awkwardly walking around the ring without engaging in any confrontation at all.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet rolls

WWE urges fans to take care of themselves amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling basketball easier than chess

WWW Wreslemania relocated from Florida to Orlando City

Also Read | Euro 2020 is still on in PES 2020, even if it is set to be postponed due to coronavirus

First Published:
