What Happened To Becky Lynch? WWE Star Hospitalized Following WWE House Show

The Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair match at Wrestle Mania 2022 is expected to be an intense battle with the RAW Women's Championship on the line at the grandest stage of all. With less than a month left before the mega event, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch finds herself in hospital due to an injury. The wrestler took to her social media handle and provided an update to the latest injury she suffered during the WWE event Live Event in Allentown on Sunday.

What happened to Becky Lynch?

Taking to Instagram on Monday Becky Lynch announced that she had suffered a fractured voice box during WWE House Show. Lynch was a part of the triple threat match which had Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, the RAW Women's Champion blamed the latter for the injury. Big Time Becks promised the setback wouldn't derail her Road to WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch injury update

Providing an update Becky Lynch wrote, "Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can't keep me down that easily. I'll be coming for her next week. You can't spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!"

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair feud

Becky Lynch was out for a year due to pregnancy and made a blockbuster entry during SummerSlam last year. She went onto beat Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a mere 26 seconds at the pay-per-view event. During the recent episode of RAW Becky Lynch got the taste of Bianca Belair‘s hair whip, which left her with several brutal marks across her body. During the recent show Belair teamed with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley to take on Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. During the bout, Lynch grabbed Belair’s braid and a tug of war ensued. Belair fought off Lynch to cease control of her hair before whipping the holy hell out of her WrestleMania 38 opponent.



Following the hair whip, the RAW Women’s Champion took to social media after the show to reveal the extent of the damage left by Belair’s attack along with a warning message to her title challenger. Becky Lynch wrote: “This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon. At Wrestlemania, I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the shit out of you…. And then beat you.”