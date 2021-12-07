What Happened To Jeff Hardy? Why Was He Sent Home From WWE Tour?

WWE star Jeff Hardy's brother Matt Hardy has provided an update on his condition after the wrestler was sent back home by WWE following a rough night at one of the live events in Edinburg, Texas on Saturday. The incident occurred when Jeff Hardy part of six Man Tag Team match alongside Drew McIntyre and King Woods took on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos (The Bloodline).

Jeff Hardy sent home from WWE live event

According to a report by PWInsider, Jeff Hardy disappeared into the crowd during the bout and was followed by security. He did not return to the ring to continue fighting following which WWE decided to pull him out from another house show in Corpus Christi, Texas at the American Bank Center. After being pulled down from the event the SmackDown star was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

According to the report Matt Hardy while speaking live on his Househardy Twitch channel said, “I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good. And I think he’ll be fine, but once again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is okay. He is at home and he’s okay. It’s not my business, it’s not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so, I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy. That’s pretty much it.”

Jeff Hardy Smackdown appearance

Despite being pulled down from the live event, Jeff Hardy made an appearance during the December 3 episode of SmackDown, as he and McIntyre embarrassed Moss and Happy Corbin. He also competed in a televised match on November 26 and was the last person eliminated in a battle royal to determine the next number, one contender, for the WWE Universal title.

Jeff Hardy troubled career

On the subject of Jeff Hardy's troubled life outside the ring, the wrestler back in 2009 was arrested on charges of trafficking in controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids, On September 8, 2011, the wrestler was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 30 months of probation, and a fine of $100k. He served his jail sentence from October 3 to 13, 2011. On July 13, 2019, Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for public intoxication. Then on October 3, 2019, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving while impaired in Moore County, North Carolina.