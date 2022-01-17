What Happened To Mustafa Ali? Know The Reason Behind Star Wrestler's Release From WWE

WWE SmackDown superstar Mustafa Ali took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday announced that he is requesting his from WWE. Mansoor Ali tweeted a video with captions suggesting that he has a message much bigger than his dreams in pro-wrestling. The star wrestler further added, he won’t be able to deliver his message while working with WWE, despite his best efforts. Mustafa has been absent from WWE television for quite a while now, having last appeared on SmackDown on October 10, 2021.

Mustafa Ali's request to WWE

Ali’s public request to WWE for his release comes days ahead of the Royal Rumble 2022, scheduled to take place on January 22. A report by Inside The Ropes suggests that Ali didn’t appear in SmackDown in his hometown of Chicago because there was nothing planned for him and he wasn’t in attendance. The report further stated that Ali had asked for paternity leave for a couple of weeks, but the amount of time he requested, had already passed. It was also reported that the superstar was sent home early for the requested paternity leave and hadn’t been on the road since Survivor Series 2021.

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

Mustafa Ali was written off television after WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Mustafa Ali has been with WWE since 2016 and has been used by the company in several storylines, only to be dropped afterward. He has appeared on television inconsistently ever since the disbandment of the failed Retribution stable. He has been in a tag team and later turned feud with Mansoor ahead of the Crown Jewel 2021. Once the feud ended with Mansoor’s win at Crown Jewel, Mustafa was eventually written off the television.

Will WWE release Mustafa Ali?

However, WWE is yet to officially give their statement of Mustafa’s release from his contract. It should be noted that the company recently released Toni Storm, who was a popular SmackDown star as well. Storm was last seen challenging SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair for the title, before ending the feud on the losing side. Meanwhile, the company has released numerous superstars in 2021 citing cost control reasons, and WWE boss Vince McMahon might also consider Mustafa’s request.

(Image: wwe.com)