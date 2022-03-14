What Happened To Scott Hall? WWE Hall Of Famer On Life Support After 3 Heart Attacks

WWE fans were in for a huge shock on Sunday when reports emerged about WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall being on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta due to three heart attacks. Two time Hall of Famer Scott Hall portrayed the role of Razon Ramon during his wrestling days with the company.

What happened to Scott Hall?

According to a report by PWTorch Scott Hall underwent hip surgery last week, but he then suffered a serious setback when a blood clot got loose. Kevin Nash who is a very good friend of Scott Hall provided the update on his social media account. He wrote

" Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......alot that disliked us. We were the "Outsiders " but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said "The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross " As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you"

Scott Hall wrestling career

Scott Hall was arguably one of the biggest stars in WCW, forming The Outsiders with Kevin Nash before WWE legend Hulk Hogan joined the two of them to form a popular faction by the name of NWO. He was a multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and was also pushed as a main event star in the mid-1980s when he teamed up with Curt Hennig in the AWA. Since retiring from wrestling in 2010, Hall's last appearance for the WWE company came back in 2020 when he appeared on SmackDown alongside other members of the NWO in a segment with Braun Strowman. Hall made several appearances as part of the RAW Reunion in July 2019 and a year earlier as part of RAW 25 when he was part of a segment with D-Generation X, The Balor Club, and The Revival.