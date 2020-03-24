What Is A Boneyard Match? Gimmick For AJ Styles Vs The Undertaker Match Speculated

The latest episode of WWE RAW confirmed that the much-anticipated WrestleMania 36 match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles will now be a gimmick match. The Phenomenal One appeared on RAW and vowed to bury the 'Deadman' once it for all, in what will now be a 'Boneyard match'. While fans were seemingly excited with the announcement of a gimmick for the AJ Styles vs The Undertaker match, the announcement of a Boneyard match has left much to be answered surrounding its stipulations. So if you're one of those fans who are wondering what is a Boneyard match, read on.

What is a Boneyard match? Styles picks a gimmick for WrestleMania 36 clash?

While Taker did not appear on the show, the AJ Styles vs The Undertaker match was hyped by Styles and the OC. Styles continued barrage of attacks at the Phenom's personal life, taking multiple swipes at his wife Michelle McCool. Styles went on to say that 'Undertaker has become a gothic version of the Tiger King who is a shell of his former self.'

Styles then said he wants to bring the old Undertaker back and challenged Taker for the previously mentioned 'Boneyard match'. While Styles seemed to have a hold on his words, the said gimmick even had the commentators confused as Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton could do little to explain the match.

What is a Boneyard match? Watch Styles lay down the challenge for The Undertaker

What is a Boneyard match? AJ Styles vs The Undertaker in a cemetery?

The whereabouts of the said match currently remain unknown. However, multiple reports have emerged since the latest epispode of WWE RAW ended that provided scattered details about the match stipulations. As the WWE earlier confirmed, WrestleMania 36 will be aired from the Performance Center in Orlando and will be hosted in an empty arena. However, the company later revealed that the show would take place from multiple locations as it tried to keep up the hype for the show.

The Boneyard match could possibly be one of the matches that could take place from an off-site location, widely touted to be in a cemetery or similar location. This could probably help invoke the 'IT' factor about the clash. WWE could also bring back a classic The Undertaker match by adding the 'buried alive match' stipulation to the WrestleMania match.

Based on how AJ Styles layered out that Promo... Makes it seem like a 'Boneyard Match' will be a "Buried Alive Match" or at least similar to it.#WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/m7FiSzg0vv — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) March 24, 2020

What is a Boneyard match? Did AJ Styles hint at a possible location

While AJ Styles and WWE did well to keep guessing about the Boneyard match, Styles did say in his promo that he has already picked a place and a plot for their match. Styles further added that the match will revolve around the same plot that Taker's wife Michelle McCool picked out 'to bury The Undertaker's career'

