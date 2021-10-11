What Made Bryan Danielson Retire From WWE? Did The AEW Star 'lie' About Medical Condition?

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar Bryan Danielson has explained the reason behind him parting ways with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Bryan Danielson, who was known as Daniel Bryan during his WWE stint, was forced into retirement in 2016 due to an injury but soon made his return to the ring in 2018 and went on to win the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion also explained how he managed to survive in the wrestling promotion for so long.

Bryan Danielson retirement

“I legitimately thought I was healthy and still think that I’m healthy. One of the reasons I was forced to retire was not because of the concussions, but because I lied about that. You have to understand, from WWE’s point of view, I had been wrestling for them for six years but then all of a sudden, they opened this Pandora’s box about ‘lying about his medical history and now we can’t trust him.’ A lot of that was building the trust back, but they were also legitimately looking after my health. I was going to see doctor after doctor and doing everything that I could to improve brain function to show, above and beyond, that my brain was healthy," said Bryan Danielson in an interview with wdel.com.

“It’s also my love of wrestling. It felt like I wasn’t really to be done yet, I still needed to come back. I also think there’s a lot left on concussion research to be done, and when you’re seeing the top doctors in the country and they’re all clearing you to do what you love to do, I think you should be able to do that," the ex-World Heavyweight Champion added.

Bryan Danielson WWE

Bryan Danielson had to retire from in-ring competition due to injuries arising from multiple concussions, which led to seizures and a brain lesion. He was then appointed as the on-screen general manager of SmackDown. The multiple-time world champion served as the blue brand's GM until 2018 when he was unexpectedly cleared by doctors to compete in the ring. Bryan Danielson's WWE contract expired in May 2021 after which he signed with AEW and made his in-ring debut last month against Kenny Omega at AEW Grand Slam.

(Image: WWE)