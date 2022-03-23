When Is Veer Mahaan Coming To Monday Night Raw? WWE Confirms Indian Wrestler's Debut Date

WWE finally confirmed the Monday Night Raw singles debut of Veer Mahaan by putting out a social media post on Tuesday. The promotion has been hyping the Indian-origin wrestler’s Raw debut for months now, and the post confirmed that the 6-foot-4 inch, 275 pounds superstar will appear on Raw on April 4. He made his main roster debut on television during the Superstar Spectacle on January 2021 and was welcomed by the fans.

He continued to be a regular appearance on Monday Night Raw alongside teammates Shanky and Jinder Mahal from July to September 2021 but has been absent from television thereafter. Shanky and Mahal were drafted into the SmackDown brand during WWE Drafts 2021, and the company has been sharing tweets and posts hyping the singles debut of Mahaan on Raw ever since. However, answering the demands of the fans, WWE put out a video on Tuesday saying, “Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw, April 4th”.

At the same time, Veer himself took to his official Twitter handle and said he is clearing the path ahead to make his return. Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way. Better yet....please try!”.

Veer Mahaan: A regular appearance at WWE Live Events

Although Veer has been absent from television for a long time, he has been a regular appearance at WWE’s live events. He last appeared during his clash against Joe Alonzo at the WWE Main Event 495 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, USA on March 21, 2022. His clash against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Live Road to WrestleMania on March 6 was one of the big shows he attended. He has appeared in a total of nine live shows for WWE in this year and will finally be seen at WWE Monday Night Raw on April 4.

Veer is a 34-year-old Indian origin wrestler, who previously was a professional baseball player. He was a pitching prospect for Pittsburgh Pirates and was also the inspiration for the Disney movie, ‘Million Dollar Arm’. He has been associated with WWE since 2018 and was a regular appearance on WWE NXT before making his main roster debut last year.