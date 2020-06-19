When Kane Smashed A Toy Crane Machine To Give Kids Stuffed Toys Back In 2001; Watch

WWE superstar and the Senator of Knox City, Glenn Jacobs aka Kane has tasted glory on numerous occasions in the WWE ring. Although he is no longer an active wrestler on the current WWE roster, Kane remains one of the biggest superstars the promotion has ever seen. Throughout his years in WWE, Kane has unveiled several stunts and gimmicks that have captivated the attention of the WWE faithful. From donning masks to making unexpected entries, Kane was regarded as one of the most unorthodox in-ring performers in WWE. However, outside the squared circle, Kane has had many instances where he surprised his fans for all the right reasons. One of them was in 2001 when Kane smashed a toy crane machine to gift toys to children.

WWE news: When Kane broke a toy crane machine with his bare hands

Things just weren't going @KaneWWE's way on this day in 2001... 🕹 pic.twitter.com/PZpH4gBHSt — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 18, 2020

The official social media handle of WWE Network recently recalled the time when Kane went on to break a toy machine to take the gifts out on his own. The incident goes back to 2001 when Kane was a regular contender in the WWE. Kane used to appear in the ‘Red Monster’ gimmick back in those days.

However, things took a surprising turn when Kane went on to take a round of the kids' gaming zone. The entire incident was filmed while Kane appeared to be vexed with the failure of the toy machine. It seemed to be an unlucky day for Kane as he went on to lose in every game. This was when ‘The Red Monster’ lost his calm. Kane went on to break the glass with a punch and took out the toys himself. The Red Monster then proceeded to dole out those toys to a kid present in the arena.

WWE News: Kane real name and life beyond WWE

Outside the WWE ring, Kane is reportedly one of the funniest guys in the promotion. While most of the wrestling fanbase knows him as Kane, Kane's real name is actually Glenn Jacobs. Kane is no more a regular contender in WWE. However, he still appears on special occasions and at PPVs.

Image courtesy: WWE Network Twitter