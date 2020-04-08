When The Rock Slapped The Undertaker During Iconic WWF Attitude Era; Watch Video

The WWF Attitude Era of the ’90s gave fans some evergreen rivalries, which WWE fans reminisce about even in 2020. The Rock and The Undertaker are no longer active in the current roster but their iconic rivalry remains one of the greatest storylines in WWE history. During their prime, The Rock and The Undertaker faced each other numerous times. However, The Rock stunned the entire wrestling universe when he went on to slap The Undertaker in one of the most popular segments of the WWF Attitude Era in the 90s.

WWF Throwback: When The Rock slapped the Undertaker during the Attitude Era

"I'll slap the dead off your monkey ass and give it back to you" - @TheRock 😂 pic.twitter.com/8CrVHG5sQb — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) April 6, 2020

The Undertaker was seated in the commentator’s spot when The Rock approached him and began berating The Phenom. The Rock snatched the mic and the headset from commentator’s table and ordered The Undertaker to remain silent. “Shut up or I will slap the dead off your monkey a** and give it back to you,” said The Rock.

Initially, The Undertaker did not pay much attention to it. However, as the verbal spat turned intense, The Undertaker left his seat and decided to confront The Rock. Meanwhile, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wasted no time and planted a vicious slap on The Undertaker. It was that moment, when an iconic rivalry took root in the WWF universe.

WrestleMania 36 recap: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles

After missing out on WrestleMania 35, The Undertaker made a return as he went on to defeat AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker’s current WrestleMania record showcases 25 wins with two losses. Here’s a look at The Undertaker vs AJ Styles from WrestleMania 36.

(Image courtesy: Twitter of 90’s WWF)