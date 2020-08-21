When Undertaker, Brock Lesnar Clashed At SummerSlam In A Match Filled With Controversy

The WWE SummerSlam 2015 PPV ended in a largely controversial manner as The Undertaker tapped out but somehow ended up winning the thrilling match. The storyline leading up to the match was incredible as it displayed Undertaker as the heel rather than Lesnar. This was the second match in the iconic Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar trilogy which began at WrestleMania 30. Brock Lesnar won the first and the last iteration (Hell in a Cell 2015), while Undertaker “officially” won at WWE SummerSlam 2015. While one can say that Brock Lesnar won all the three matches, the SummerSlam 2015 match between the two remains a bone of contention. To dig out the reason why, here's a look at how the trilogy began.

WWE SummerSlam 2015: The birth of The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar feud

Brock Lesnar broke Undertaker’s iconic WrestleMania winning streak at WrestleMania 30. Four months later, Brock Lesnar exerted utter dominance over John Cena to become the new Heavyweight Champion but lost the title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31. Brock Lesnar received a rematch against Rollins at WWE Battleground, but as he was about to win, The Undertaker returned and attacked him, costing him the title and beginning the second feud. The following night, Brock Lesnar challenged Undertaker to a match, which The Dead-Man accepted.

WWE SummerSlam 2015: The Undertaker defeats Lesnar in controversial fashion

As soon as the bell rang, The Undertaker attempted to deliver a chokeslam, but Brock Lesnar dodged and executed three German Suplexes. Brock Lesnar then delivered an F-5 through the announce table, but The Phenom recovered and hit him with a chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver for a near-fall. Brock Lesnar then trapped Undertaker in the Kimura lock, but the Dead-Man grabbed the ropes, forcing Lesnar to break the hold. The two went back-and-forth for a couple of minutes before the show went on a break.

In the later part of the match, The Undertaker trapped Brock Lesnar in Hell's Gate, but The Beast countered by putting Undertaker in the Kimura Lock. The Undertaker tapped out and even the timekeeper rang the bell to indicate submission, but the referee didn’t see Undertaker submit and signalled the match to continue. Thinking himself the winner, Lesnar released the hold, but The Phenom got up and delivered a low blow to Lesnar while the referee was distracted.

Undertaker again trapped Lesner in Hell's Gate, but The Beast refused to submit and passed out before showing Undertaker the middle finger. Undertaker was declared the official winner of the match, but according to fans and WWE commentators, Lesnar won as The Phenom was clearly seen tapping out while he was trapped in the Kimura Lock.

