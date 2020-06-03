When Vicky Guerrero Helped Edge Against The Undertaker At Judgement Day In 2008; Watch

The Undertaker and Edge shared an intense rivalry in 2008 and went head to head multiple times. However, their iconic battle at Judgement Day 2008 remains one of the greatest contests of all time in the history of the promotion. The Undertaker left the arena that night with the WWE World Heavyweight title on his shoulder. However, the contest ended in unexpected fashion after Vicky Guerrero saved Edge from a one-sided mauling and managed to take the R-Rated Superstar away from the arena.

WWE Throwback: When Vicky Guerrero saved Edge from The Undertaker's beatdown

Edge and The Undertaker locked horns for the vacated WWE World Heavyweight title on May 18 at Judgement Day 2008. The PPV was hosted at the CHI Health Center in Omaha and witnessed a reported attendance of 11,324 people. However, Edge fans did not quite have a pleasant night as they had to see the Rated-R Superstar escape the arena after a failed title contest, with The Undertaker being crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The co-headliner was expected to be intense between Edge and The Undertaker, and the R-Rated Superstar made a strong start in the contest. However, The Undertaker appeared to be familiar with Edge’s fighting style and went on to punish Edge. Although Edge responded in kind, the Rated-R Superstar could do little to keep The Undertaker away from securing the World Heavyweight title.

The Undertaker was on the right side of a beatdown and finally managed to get his hands on the title at the end of then night. However, his moment of celebration was interrupted by Vicky Guerrero. Edge and Vicky Guerrero were in an on-screen relationship at that point, which the WWE universe appeared to dislike. The arena booed Vicky Guerrero but she appeared with Ryder and Hawkins to take Edge away from the arena. The Undertaker was still in the ring, while Hawkins and Ryder pulled out Edge and took him away. However, the WWE fans later cherished The Undertaker’s victory, which is still believed to be one of the best performances in the history of the promotion.

