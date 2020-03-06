John Cena Surprises Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan With Heartwarming Message: Watch

WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is one of the biggest superstars of the world, who has managed to create an immense fan base globally throughout his wrestling days. Currently, John Cena has moved towards the cinematic universe but that didn’t detach him from the WWE. Though he is no more an active face, John Cena still takes out time to perform in WWE and he is ready to appear in the upcoming WrestleMania 36 against Bray Wyatt.

The 16-time-World Champion has always been ‘fan favourite’ and in return, John Cena never fails to impress his fans. Here’s how John Cena surprised famous Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty’s son via FaceTime.

WWE news: When WWE Superstar John Cena surprised Shilpa Shetty’s son

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is a huge fan of WWE and a self-proclaimed John Cena supporter. Despite being just eight years old, Shilpa Shetty’s son follows WWE thoroughly and recognizes every WWE superstar of the current roster. Surprisingly, John Cena took a note of it and decided to surprise the little kid in one of the best ways possible.

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan was invited to the WWE studio where he revealed his thoughts about WWE superstars. He mentioned John Cena as his favourite wrestler. In the meantime, John Cena appeared on FaceTime and delivered a heart-warming message to Shilpa Shetty’s son. The happiness of interacting with John Cena was clearly prominent over Viaan’s face.

WWE NEWS: John Cena return date

The ‘John Cena return date’ was a matter of interest in the WWE Universe for a long time until the former champion appeared at SmackDown on February 28. John Cena is already lined up against Bray Wyatt for the upcoming Wrestlemania 36. Thus the next “John Cena return date” can be assumed to be on April 5, unless he decides to arrive before that.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)