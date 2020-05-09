Where Is Money In The Bank 2020? Upcoming PPV To Take Place In Revamped Fashion

The upcoming Money in the Bank 2020 PPV will take place at WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For the first time ever, WWE superstars will have to climb the 'Corporate Ladder’ at the Money in the Bank 2020. According to WWE reports, the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank 2020 Ladder match will begin from the bottom floor of the WWE Headquarters. The participants will have to fight each other while making their way to the terrace of the WWE Headquarters. The participants will then have to climb the ladder and the try to get the briefcase hanging on the top.

Money in the Bank 2020 was earlier scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but after the coronavirus outbreak, WWE had to change the venue. It was rumoured that the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, later, WWE announced that the Money in the Bank PPV will take place at the terrace of WWE Headquarters.

A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE ➡️https://t.co/ChQY3WyJ5d pic.twitter.com/wmDHvc87bI — Royal Farms Arena (@RoFoArena) April 9, 2020

When is Money in the Bank 2020: May 10, 2020 (May 11, 2020, as per Indian timings).

What time is Money in the Bank 2020: 7:00 pm ET (May 11, 4:30 am IST).

Where is Money in the Bank 2020 venue? Fans excited about the new venue

Fans are seemingly excited to see the first-ever 'Corporate Ladder' match and WWE fans on social media have asserted that they cannot wait to see how WWE makes the Money in the Bank 2020 attractive without the attendance of a live audience. However, WWE successfully hosted WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors, putting on a more than impressive show with the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles and The Undertaker. Their track record, therefore, implies that Money in the Bank 2020 is likely to be an impressive offering.

UHHH I JUST HEARD ABOUT THE "CORPORATE LADDER" STUFF WITH MONEY IN THE BANK 2020 AND LMFAO???? I HOPE THEY FAKE SOMEBODY GETTING THROWN OFF THE TOP OF TITAN TOWERS — Avery @ One Step From Eden (@AVeryTinyGoat) April 21, 2020

