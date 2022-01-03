Who Could Be Newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's Next Opponent?

In the first pay per view event of the season, WWE Day 1, COVID-19 played spoilsport as the Universal title holder Roman Reigns had to pull out last minute after testing positive for COVID. Reigns was scheduled to fight Brock Lesnar with The Beast set to challenge for the WWE Universal title. However, WWE did manage to put on a fight for all to see as Brock walked away as the WWE Champion after an entertaining fatal five-way match.

On WWE Day 1, defending WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley got into the ring with Lesnar and fought for the WWE Championship belt. The Beast came out on top after defeating the rest and he got his hands on the WWE Champion belt after a long time. But now everyone wants to know who will be challenging Lesnar for the title and according to reports, Bobby Lashley will be his next opponent.

WWE Champion fight: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

According to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com, newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will take on The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley. While there is no confirmation on the date of the fight it is assumed that it will be at one of WWE's pay per view events to draw in the right crowds. In fact, the Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley fight is reported to be scheduled for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay per view event which is scheduled for January 30, 2022.

"With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley. You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn't pinned, and obviously, you'd want to go with Lesnar and Big E. But, the decision, for whatever reason, and the reason is that the people who are making the decisions felt that there was a more marketable match, went with Lesnar and Lashley," said Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is still on the cards

While the highly anticipated fight between The Beast and Reigns on Day 1 for the WWE Universal Title was called off there will be another fight scheduled between the two. According to Meltzer, Lesnar will fight Lashley because the Day 1 fatal five fight was set up in that way. But he also said that after that Lesnar's concentration will be on his potential fight with Reigns.

Image: WWE.com