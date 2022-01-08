Who Will Roman Reigns Face At WWE Royal Rumble? No, It's Not Brock Lesnar Just Yet

WWE on Friday confirmed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will lock horns against Seth Rollins at this year's Royal Rumble after his match against Brock Lesnar was called off. The announcement was made towards the backend of this week's SmackDown event, where WWE official Adam Pearce was asked to pick Reigns' opponent for the Royal Rumble match, which is scheduled to take place on January 30. Pearce picked Rollins for the premium live event following which The Architect walked into Reigns' locker room only to laugh at his face.

With Lesnar already booked for a match against Bobby Lashley on January 29, Reigns was forced to look for a new opponent, which Pearce eventually found in Seth Rollins. The main concern that arose when Pearce announced the match-up was whether Rollins was eligible to compete for the title shot. Drew McIntyre was expected to fight Reigns earlier, but the plan was thrown off when the former was ruled out due to injury. Rollins was the former partner of Reigns and it will be interesting to see if the former can outperform the reigning Universal Champion later this month.

As far as Reigns is concerned, The Tribal Chief returned to the ring for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19. Reigns had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Day 1 event. However, upon returning to the ring, the first thing he did was to confront Brock Lesnar and his manager Paul Heyman. Reigns even punched Heyman following a brief spat with Lesnar in the ring.

Meanwhile, the WWE has already announced a 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, which is slated to take place on January 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Johnny Knoxville and Sheamus have been named amongst the men for their Royal Rumble match on January 30.

Royal Rumble match-ups

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Winner of Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Image: WWE